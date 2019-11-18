Dozens come out to support Niagara Falls girl battling cancer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–People in Niagara Falls laced up their bowling shoes to support a little girl fighting cancer Sunday.

The Rapids Bowling Center held a fundraiser for Deanna Peterson, an 18- month-old diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, cancer that affects the spine.

She’s currently undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the tumors so that she can have surgery. All the money raised at the event will help the Peterson family pay medical bills.

Darlene Janese, Deanna’s grandmother, says even if you can’t donate money, there are many ways that you can help kids fighting cancer.

“Deanna’s O Negative which is a rare blood type. If she ever has to be transfused she can only receive O Negative blood. She is a universal donor but can’t get anybody else’s, so it’s very important that people realize that donation of plasma and platelets are very important for these children out there that really need the help,” Janese said.

For more information on how you can donate to Deanna’s family, click here.

