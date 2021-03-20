Dozens gather in Elmwood Village to march against racism against Asian people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood community is taking a stand against racism and discrimination towards Asian-Americans.

This comes after multiple Asian women in Atlanta were shot and killed earlier this week.

Police are not calling the attack a hate crime, but have not ruled it out as a motive yet.

About a few dozen people gathered earlier Saturday at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell before marching down Elmwood.

Organizers of the march tell News 4, not enough is being done to shine a light on this issue.

Advocates have pointed out, that there’s been an increase in attacks towards Asain-Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Megan DePerro helped organize Saturday’s march and says she was devastated over the Atlanta-area shootings.

She calls it a reminder that racism is still prevalent. Not only across the county but closer to home as well.

“For us to confront the fact that we do have a racism problem in Buffalo. As diverse of a community as it is and I’m hoping people will educate themselves and grow and change and become better people and be more inclusive of people.” Megan Deperro, Organizer

Organizers are encouraging people to contact their local lawmakers to make sure their putting laws in place to protect, not only Asian-Americans but all minority populations.