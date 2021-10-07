Dozens of local veterans gear up for Washington, DC trip with Honor Flight

(WIVB) — Dozens of local veterans will take off this weekend for a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C. aboard Honor Flight.

They’re flying to see the nation’s war memorials and lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington. There will be veterans from WWII, Vietnam War, the Korean War and the Cold War on this flight.

Wednesday on News 4 at 5:30 we spoke with the president of Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight.

“Our mission is to get these heroes to Washington. WWII, Korea, followed by Vietnam and honor them for their service to our country. We’ve been on pause for two years so we are super, super excited,” said Tom Petrie, president, The Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight Chapter.

