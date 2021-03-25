Dr. Burstein says NYS has control over school reopening policies

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein fielded questions from the legislature Thursday, one hot topic discussed was the reopening of schools.

Last week, nearly 250 COVID-19 cases in schools were reported to the county’s health department.

Dr. Burstein compared these numbers to earlier in the year, when most of the cases were tied to staff members. But now, it’s mostly students.

Dr. Burstein says some cases were in schools that have desks only 3 feet apart.

Burstein also says she understands the push from parents to get their children back inside the classroom, but when it comes to policies, that’s up to the state.

“We have no legal authority to be able to change any of the school policies including distances. So I’ve been told by the state health department that there are people who are reviewing this, but so far we have not seen any updated guidance,” Dr. Burstein said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its social distancing guidelines for schools to 3 feet apart as long as everyone wears a mask.