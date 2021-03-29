Dr. Russo weighs in on uptick of COVID-19 cases in WNY

(WIVB) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Western New York right now.

As of Monday night, there are 190 people in the hospital with coronavirus in Western New York- the most in more than a month.

Dr. Thomas Russo from UB Medical School believes there are two main reasons for this spike.

“I think there’s some grounds for concern for the recent uptick in cases, it’s due to some combination of relaxation of a variety of regulations, people taking advantage of that some laxity in terms of individuals following public health measures and getting into indoor settings without masks and a large number of people,” Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo is asking people to follow public safety measure before they receive the vaccine.