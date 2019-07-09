Dress like a cow for some free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want some free chicken? Chick-fil-A’s got it, but there’s a catch.

To get it, you need to dress like a cow. Yes, you read that correctly.

On Tuesday, from the restaurant chain’s opening until 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day.

Anyone who shows up to a Chick-fil-A location wearing some kind of cow apparel will receive a free entree. So, whether it’s just an accessory, or a full-blown cow suit, you will get free chicken.

Free entrees cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app.

The area’s closest Chick-fil-A is located at 1753 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.