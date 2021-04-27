Shot, chaser: Erie County partnering with breweries for free drink at vaccine clinics

Erie County is partnering with local breweries to offer a free drink to anyone 21 and up who gets vaccinated at select clinics.

Resurgence Brewing Company is hosting vaccine clinic on May 8 in which recipients will receive a token for a free drink. The county also said it will partner with Flying Bison Brewing Company at a later date.

“If it’s a shot and a chaser that gets somebody to get vaccinated, I’m happy about it,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said while making the announcement.

Resurgence Brewing’s clinic will take place at its Old First Ward location: 55 Chicago St., Buffalo, NY 14204.

You can register for the clinic at this link; 300 slots are available.

“This is a way to reach people when they are out and about,” Resurgence president Jeff Ware said in a press release. “We are encouraging people to come with a friend or family member, go through the ECDOH vaccine station, and stop over at our Chicago Street location to enjoy a drink, on the house.”

“Anytime you can have Homer Simpson in your display, it’s a pretty good day for a presentation,” Poloncarz said.