Driver nearly hits patrol car, found to have 12 suspensions on his license

A Buffalo man was arrested after a Deputy from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office discovered he had 12 active suspensions on his license.

22-year-old Jordan Williams was traveling south on the 219 at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the Town of Boston, when he swerved out of the lane he was in and nearly hit a Deputy’s vehicle.

A traffic stop ensued, and when the Deputy approached the driver, he asked for a drivers’ license. Williams turned over a license but could not correctly spell the name and had trouble with the date of birth.

The Sheriff’s Office said that’s when the Deputy found out Williams’ true identity and discovered his license had twelve suspensions currently.

Williams also had an active warrant out in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Marijuana was also found, and Williams was not listed on the rental agreement of the rental car.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of false personation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, in addition to unlawful possession of marijuana and a vehicle and traffic law infraction.