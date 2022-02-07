Driver of car that hit snowmobile charged with DWI-Drugs

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Akron woman was arrested and charged with DWI-Drugs after allegedly driving onto a snowmobile trail and hitting a snowmobile with her car.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jacqueline Willet, 56, following an incident near Knapp Road in Newstead on Saturday evening. The driver of the snowmobile sustained minor injuries to their lower body.

Police say Willet failed multiple field sobriety tests. An evaluation from a Sheriff’s Drug Recognition Expert determined Willet was under the impairment of drugs.

The police report did not indicate the class of drug Willet was suspected of using.