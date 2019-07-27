Driver pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular assault for head-on collision in Orchard Park

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 19-year-old William McKee of Medina pleaded guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Buscaglia to one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. The defendant pleaded guilty to the highest charge in the indictment against him on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

On December 27, 2018 the defendant was speeding on Southwestern Boulevard in the Town of Orchard Park when he crossed the middle lane into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with an eastbound vehicle.

Both the defendant and the driver of the other vehicle, a 69-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for various injuries.

Officers on the scene smelled alcohol on McKee’s breath. At ECMC, the defendant submitted to a roadside screener, which was positive for alcohol. McKee refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s treatment blood, which was 0.21% for alcohol as well as levels of THC that were significant for recent use.

McKee faces a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.