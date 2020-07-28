Driver sentenced in West Seneca crash

(WIVB)–An Orchard Park man charged for his role in a deadly crash now knows his fate.
A judge sentenced Daniel Witczak to 6-months behind bars. He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in February.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old was driving drunk when he crashed his car on southwestern boulevard last September.

Police found the car overturned and 100 feet from the road.38-year-old Corrine Bennett died at the scene. Two other passengers were also hurt.

Witczak will also serve 5-years probation after he’s released from jail.

