Driver taken to hospital after going through splash pad in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: the Kensington pool and splash pad have reopened.

Both will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.

ORIGINAL: A driver was hospitalized following a crash at Grider St. and Kensington Ave. in Buffalo.

Around 10:45 a.m., an SUV collided with a tractor trailer. After this, the SUV, went through a protective fence and into a splash pad on Kensington.

The SUV driver, who was only identified as a female, was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Luckily, there were no kids at the splash pad at the time, as it had not opened yet. The splash pad and pool are temporarily closed.

No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.