Drug and needle disposal kiosks installed at Kaleida Health facilities in both counties

Leaders in Erie and Niagara counties are working to give you more access to get rid of old medications.

Drug and needle disposal kiosks have been installed at Kaleida Health facilities in both counties.

You can drop-off old or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. You can also get rid of needles safely.

The goal is to help stop the opioid epidemic and keep drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

“Erie County Sheriff’s collects the medications from these boxes in Erie County and their counterparts in Niagara County Sheriff’s Office collect medications from the Niagara County locations, which provides this service free of charge for the eight counties of Western New York,” Erie County Commissioner of Health Gale Burstein said.

Leaders say close to 19,000 lbs. of drugs have been destroyed safely in Western New York so far this year.