Drugs mailed in packages to inmates at Attica and Gowanda seized

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says drug seizures continue to happen at a rapid rate at correctional facilities across the state.

Officers discovered over 17 ounces of synthetic marijuana in packages sent to inmates at Attica and Gowanda correctional facilities.

At the Attica Correctional Facility, officers found amphetamine sheets inside mail envelopes on April 27 and April 28, according to the NYSCOPBA.

On Monday, Attica officers found 314 grams of synthetic marijuana, known as K2, and 120 strips of suboxone in food cans.

Staff at Gowanda Correctional Facility found 79 grams of K2 hidden in a food can on March 20. Officers also discovered 8.5 grams of K2 and four strips of suboxone hidden inside a green pepper on April 16.

The NYSCOPBA says staff found 96.1 grams of K2 on April 24.

Officials tell us the drugs were mailed from downstate and Rochester.

The investigation continues, and the drugs were taken into evidence.

