Drunk man who injured another driver in Thruway crash sentenced to 6 months in jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drunk driver has been sentenced to six months in jail following a crash that injured another driver on the Thruway.

This past June, Anthony Myers, 33, was driving westbound on I-90 near the Route 400 interchange when he rear-ended a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder.

At the time of the crash, Myers’ blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

The driver of the disabled vehicle suffered neck and back injuries, and was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Myers later pleaded guilty to vehicular assault.

Along with time in jail, Myers was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, perform 50 hours of community service and continue with alcohol counseling.

Myers’ driver’s license was revoked for one year, and after he is released, he will spend five years on probation.