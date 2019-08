TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was accused of driving a jet ski while drunk on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address along Lake Erie in the Town of Hanover for a report of a disorderly person.

Deputies say after investigating, they found Nicholas Kozlowski operating a jet ski while intoxicated.

He was charged with BWI, and will appear in Town of Hanover Court at a later date.