Dunkirk Police investigating Friday night shooting

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men are in jail after involvement in a shooting, taking police on a brief high-speed chase in Dunkirk Friday.

Dunkirk Police responded to the 600 block of Leopard to investigate reports of several shots fired toward a garage and suspects fleeing in a red sedan.

Police observed the vehicle and pursued it until the suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Day Street. 22-year -old Jesus Montero-Perez and 20-year-old Kenyis M Gonzalez- Torres were found a short distance away and taken into custody. A third passenger has not been found at this time.

Police later found the weapon. The shooting is believed to be connected with a previous incident that happened on Thursday.

Montero-Perez was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and. Gonzalez-Torres had outstanding previous Bench warrants through Dunkirk City court. Both subjects were arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and remanded to Chautauqua County jail.

