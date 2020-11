DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – City of Dunkirk Police are investigating a shots fired incident Thursday evening in the area of East Sixth Street. and Park Avenue.

Officers secured a scene and evidence was recovered.

There are no injuries at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is asked to contact Dunkirk Police Headquarters at (716)-366-2266. Information can also be left on the confidential tip line at (716)-363-0313.