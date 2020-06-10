Dunkirk Police searching for 85-year-old woman

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Dunkirk Police are looking for an 85-year-old woman who has been experiencing dementia symptoms over the past few days.

Frances Galofaro left the City of Dunkirk around 10:15 a.m and has not been seen since. Police say she may be headed to Wellsville by way of Rte. 86.

Galofaro is driving a gray-colored 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with New York Registration BBZ-7184.

Family members believe that she could be in the area of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wellsville.

If you have any information please call City of Dunkirk Police Department at (716)-366-2266 or contact the authorities closest to her location

