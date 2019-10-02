Dunkirk soldier killed in Korean War accounted for

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Dunkirk solider has been accounted for according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The announcement came today that Army Sgt. Gerald B. Raeymacker, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on August 9.

Raeymacker was reported missing in action as a member of Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team on December 6, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

The DPAA says Raeymacker’s unit suffered an attack from enemy forces and they could not recover his remains after the battle.

His remains were apart of 55 boxes appearing to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War turned over to President Donald Trump during the summit with Kim Jong-un in June 2018.

According to the DPAA, Raeymacker will be buried in Dunkirk on October 19.