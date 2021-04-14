D’Youville College to hold May commencement at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — D’Youville College will hold their May commencement ceremony at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium in Orchard Park, they announced Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony will happen on May 15 at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

D’Youville’s President Lorrie Clemo, Ph.D. offered her appreciation to Pegula Sports and Entertainment for allowing the event to take place at the stadium.

“I believe our students’ personal, heartfelt testimonies about their experiences during the pandemic helped persuade PSE to allow us this tremendous opportunity.”

The college plans to follow all New York State Department of Health guidelines during commencement, adhering to the 20% capacity rule at the stadium.

The school will also require proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the celebration.

“Our students have endured so much over the past year, so we wanted to do something big and bold to celebrate them now that some restrictions for gatherings have been lifted,” said Clemo.

D’Youville plans on releasing more information in the coming weeks.