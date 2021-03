BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Easter season is kicking off this weekend at The Broadway Market!

Holiday vendors will be open March 6 and 13, and the Easter Shopping Season will move into full swing March 20 to April 3.

An Easter season tradition RETURNS to the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood! Please visit the many vendors at the @broadwaymkt for your Easter needs! I encourage everyone to support this historic year-round destination! pic.twitter.com/Q8k7varMY8 — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 2, 2021

The Market is closed on Easter Sunday.

Special entertainment and Easter Bunny visits will be announced soon. For more, visit the market’s website or Facebook page.