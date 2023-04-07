EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Evans police say they are investigating an early morning structure fire that sent two people to the hospital and left a home as a total loss.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, multiple fire departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Lenox Avenue at Eisenhower Avenue.

Upon arriving, officials say they found a two story, split level, single family dwelling, well involved.

Officials say a family of four was residing in the home at the time of the fire and all four managed to escape. Two of the persons were transported to ECMC following the fire.

One person is believed to be treated for non life-threatening injuries and the other for evaluation, officials say.

The fire remains under investigation.