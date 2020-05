(WIVB)- If you felt a rumble under your feet around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, you’re not alone. An earthquake occurred and areas south of Buffalo including Wanakah, Lackawanna, and West Seneca felt the effects.

The USGS reports the earthquake had a 2.3 magnitude and News 4 received reports from viewers saying they heard a loud boom.

As of now, there are no reports of damage due to the earthquake.