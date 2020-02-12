East Aurora business owner concerned construction projects could create problems in the town

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB) – As construction season picks up in East Aurora, some people in the community say they’re worried it could create more problems.

Michael DiJoseph owns Mikey Dee’s Café and Catering located on main street in East Aurora. In 2017, a sinkhole was formed and his restaurant was closed for 34 days while construction crews repaired it. Joseph says he’s concerned that with more construction in the area, it could happen again and that’s something he can’t afford.

“I hope not,” he said. “There’s always a what if, a possiblilty of something could go wrong, but I’m confident that their really doing their due diligence on this project I really am. I think they know that they can’t fumble. That it’s got to be done right.”

There’s several projects underway in the town, including the Oakwood Ave construction project.

Crews are now working on phase two of that project and are redoing all the water pipes that go through that area along Oakwood Ave. Another similar project will be going on right behind Mikey Dee’s restaurant.

DiJoseph says the town is communicating with him every step of the way throughout this process. A lack of communication was a problem businesses along Oakwood Ave said they had several months ago.

The town did not give an exact time frame on when the project happening behind Mikey Dee’s will be completed. Phase two of the Oakwood Ave Project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

