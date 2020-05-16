1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening Some parts of NY are entering Phase One of reopening. Here’s what you need to know. Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

East Aurora Farmer’s Market up and running

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB)– The East Aurora Farmer’s Market is open again and looking a little different this season. This is the third week the market’s been open this season.

Some of the precautions they’re taking right now is having the vendors eight feet apart from each other, having a cleaning station, with arrows on the ground for walking to help customers maintain social distances, and the market has two entrances to control crowds.

All of the food and items are sold pre-packaged so no seller touches the food directly.
The farmers market has been running for 43 years now.
It’s open in the Aurora Village Shopping Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 A.M- 1 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss