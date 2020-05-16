East Aurora Farmer’s Market up and running

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WIVB)– The East Aurora Farmer’s Market is open again and looking a little different this season. This is the third week the market’s been open this season.



Some of the precautions they’re taking right now is having the vendors eight feet apart from each other, having a cleaning station, with arrows on the ground for walking to help customers maintain social distances, and the market has two entrances to control crowds.



All of the food and items are sold pre-packaged so no seller touches the food directly.

The farmers market has been running for 43 years now.

It’s open in the Aurora Village Shopping Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 A.M- 1 P.M.