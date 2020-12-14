East Hill Foundation donates $65,000 to Aquarium of Niagara to help with feeding costs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local foundation is helping the Aquarium of Niagara cover animal care costs after the aquarium was forced to close for four months due to the pandemic.

The East Hill Foundation donated $65,000 to the aquarium to fund its animal diet and nutrition program.

The aquarium is facing a $1.5 million loss following the COVID-19 closure and reduced capacity requirements. About 80 percent of the aquarium’s revenue comes from visitor-driven sources.

Each year, the aquarium spends about $250,000 in non-negotiable animal care costs, like food for the animals.

“Each animal has a unique diet and consumption needs that are determined by zoological and veterinary staff,” a statement from the aquarium said. “In addition to fresh ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and gelatin compounds, the Aquarium purchases more than 50,000 pounds of restaurant-grade frozen fish annually to feed its seals, sea lions, and penguins.”

The East Hill Foundation also awarded the Aquarium with two grants in 2018, leading to the creation of the mobile touch tank experience and the construction of Penguin Coast, and in 2019, it contributed to the creation of the Aquarium’s jellyfish exhibit.