East Side Festival a monumental tribute to Central Terminal and generations of history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Central Terminal, a Buffalo gem that towers over a residential section of the city, is celebrating 90 years in a unique way, as it will for the first time host a day-long festival dedicated to the history, the structure’s revival and the very neighborhood that looks up to it.

The East Side Festival culminates in a performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra which will bring the music of the east side to its halls, starting with the songs of 1929. News 4 Buffalo is a proud sponsor and the performance will be introduced by Jacquie Walker and Don Postles.

The festival goes far beyond one concert, drawing from the rich tapestry of cultures that have surrounded the terminal in the past 90 years. The festival will feature food, art, demonstrations, information, and an array of of music. Free concerts beginning at 2 p.m. represent different cultures and different eras in the neighborhood.

“Basically on the east side, there is a large convergence of various ethnicities and we want to celebrate them along with the rest of Western New York and the community,” said Otis Glover, festival co-chair and BPO diversity council member.

The Colored Musicians Club’s George Scott Big Band will be among the musical groups to perform, as well as the All-City Gospel Youth Choir. There will be Polish music, German music and more.

“The stories that are tied to the community are endless,” said Paul Lang, vice-chair of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation, “and that’s something we really want to celebrate and we’re hoping to always have the narrative of what the building has meant to the community, you know, in perpetuity.”

It’s also an opportunity to see the progress volunteers have made in restoring the Central Terminal, with docent-guided tours. Doors to the terminal open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the grand finale beginning at 7:30.