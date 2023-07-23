CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Developers are moving forward with plans to transform the Eastern Hills Mall into a town center.

“This is the biggest private investment in a project ever in Western New York,” said Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio.

It’s expected to take 10 years, but eventually officials with Uniland Development say the Eastern Hills Mall will be transformed into a space with storefronts, restaurants, housing and parks.

“They’ve submitted an application to the town to move forward with the center, but they haven’t submitted any of their SEQR levels that they have to get through,” Casilio said.

That hasn’t stopped developers from taking another step forward this week, announcing the mall’s interior will be vacated by January 2024. The problem? In order to do that, some businesses will be shuttered.

According to a Uniland spokesperson, the vendors not part of the new plans were given roughly six months to find a new location.

John Griveas received a letter from the mall owners earlier this week; it was a notice that the license agreement for his store, Fetch! Gourmet Dog Treats, will be terminating on Jan. 14, 2024. Griveas, along with his partner Jackie Lovern, said they have been operating out of the mall for more than six years.

“The last meeting the mall and Uniland had with the tenants in this mall about the redevelopment was back in 2019. The very next communication we received about the redevelopment was the letter we received Tuesday telling us we had six months to relocate,” Griveas said.

A Uniland spokesperson told News 4 they are providing contacts for local retail brokerages who can help merchants find a new place. But Griveas said that might not be enough for his beloved business.

“It very ikely will be the end of our business, if not permanently, at least temporarily until we’re able to find a partner or partners that are able to take the lead and finally help Jackie and I take this thing to the next level where it needs to be,” Griveas said. “It’s unfortunate, but I’m not going to go down without a fight.”

Griveas said the next step will be to meet with an attorney and explore any legal actions they can take against Uniland Development and the Eastern Hills Mall.