Eastern Niagara Hospital plans to cut 80 full-time positions amid restructuring plans

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Eastern Niagara Hospital will cut about 80 full-time positions amid restructuring, the hospital announced Thursday.

The plans also call for consolidating surgical services at Niagara Regional Surgery Center, 5875 S. Transit Road in Lockport, and consolidating intensive care services with Catholic Health.

According to a press release from the hospital, about 75 to 80 percent of all surgical cases are already performed at the Niagara Regional Surgery Center and surgery volume at the hospital’s main site has declined over the years and has not returned to pre-COVID levels.

ENH patients requiring critical care will be transferred to the nearest Catholic Health hospital.

According to the press release, the current census in ENH’s Intensive Care Unit has been averaging between one to three patients.

Last month, Catholic Health announced it had entered into a management agreement with ENH that will culminate in the construction of a new hospital in Lockport.

“The Hospital has met many challenges this past year, including its Chapter 11 reorganization during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anne McCaffrey, ENH president and CEO. “We were fortunate to receive PPP funding earlier this year, but those funds have been depleted. As we prepare to move forward with our future plans for health care across the region, it’s important that we make these last changes and be cost effective for the next two years and beyond.”