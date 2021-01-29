ECDOH says 8.3% of eligible Erie Co. residents have received at least first COVID-19 vaccine dose

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health says that 86% of eligible Erie County residents in nursing homes have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 8.3% of all county residents have received their first dose, according to the department.

ECDOH is using data from the New York State Department of Health’s Vaccine Tracker. The most recent data is from January 27.

Officials tell us 17,628 first doses and 715-second doses have been given at ECDOH point of distribution clinics as of January 28.

ECDOH officials say the 72,633 residents vaccinated in Phase 1A and eligible for 1B (not including the long-term care nursing facility program) is equal to 8.0% of Erie County’s estimated 2019 population of 918,702. This puts WNY higher than the statewide average of 6.5%.

When you combine nursing home residents with those vaccinated under Phase 1A and 1B, 8.3% (75,856) of Erie County’s residents have been vaccinated with their first COVID-19 dose.

Below is a breakdown of the Erie County residents vaccinated with their first and second dose:

Erie County Department of Health

We’re told 34 of 35 Erie County nursing homes have completed their first dose vaccine clinics as of January 27. Brothers of Mercy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is distributing their first dose to residents but has not yet finished the process.

According to the county, 1,879 nursing home residents have gotten their first dose of the vaccine.

“Accordingly, 86% (3,223) of 3,736 eligible nursing home residents received at least the first dose of vaccine and 36% (1,344) of all eligible nursing home residents received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Erie County Department of Health

The health department reports 20 nursing facilities have completed their second dose vaccine clinics, totaling 1,344 nursing home residents that received both their first and second doses.

Based on NYS data, @ECDOH can report that 8.3% of all county residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 86% of eligible nursing home residents have received the first dose and 36% have also received the second dose. https://t.co/mcGnsrtmtB pic.twitter.com/uZl8W3wfoW — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 29, 2021

