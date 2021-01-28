ECDOH epidemiology team prepares for move to newly renovated Lincoln Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County’s COVID-19 fighting team is getting ready to move into its new home downtown.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the move into the Lincoln Building will happen next week.

It’s located at Franklin and West Eagle and it recently underwent a $5-million renovation.

Dr. Burstein says the move will not disrupt the battle against the virus.

“we’re really excited we’re moving into the county’s new Lincoln Building. It’s a beautiful building, they’ve really done a nice job on the construction and trying to preserve the original architecture as best they could. So we’re hoping to start operations there on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the move over the next couple of days.” Dr. Gale Burstein, Health Commissioner, Erie County

The Lincoln Building was built back in 1833 and has also been known as the Ticor Building.

President Abraham Lincoln once attended mass there.