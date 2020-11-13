ECDOH expands COVID-19 information phone line hours

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health’s “COVID-19 Information Line” is planning on expanding their hours. The move comes after the department has seen a “sharp increase in calls” in recent months.

The phone line helps Erie County residents schedule diagnostic test appointments and answer general questions. Since March 2020 the phoneline has fielded 125,000 calls.

The new phoneline schedule will begin November 16:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to to 8 p.m.

Weekends from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ECDOH Commissioner of Health, Dr. Gale Burstein says, “and at this point in our COVID-19 response, they have heard nearly every type of question you could imagine, and are ready to share their knowledge with callers.”

You can call the COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.