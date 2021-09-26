ECDOH sanitarians turned away four people from entering Highmark Stadium for the Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health tells News 4 that four people were refused entry to Highmark Stadium for the Bills game Sunday by county sanitarians, according to their preliminary reports.
The county says those four people were turned away by staff because of secondary checks. ECDOH says they don’t have details on the specific circumstances as to why the four were rejected.
An ECDOH spokesperson says they don’t know how many people were turned away by Buffalo Bills Guest Services staff. News 4 is working to get those numbers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
