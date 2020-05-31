ECMC holds grand opening for new $55 million KeyBank Trauma and Emergency Department

(WIVB)–As she stands in the new KeyBank trauma center at ECMC Donna Oddo, nursing care coordinator says she’s even more thankful health care workers were involved in the process.



“Everything that we thought of and designed was for them to work smarter and not harder. Everything’s at their fingertips. It saves time and footsteps and it makes it easier for them to do their job.”

Oddo was one of several workers on hand to help celebrate the opening of the new center and emergency department Saturday.

The nearly 55 million dollar project doubles the size of the existing facility and features state of the art technology. Patients can now be evaluated by a healthcare professional as soon as they walk into the new care initiation zone.



CT scanners and x-rays are in the department so doctors won’t have to share with the rest of the hospital.Officials say having the only level adult trauma center in the region is a privilege



“We’ve worked very very hard at ECMC over the years to get people to understand how unbelievable the care is here, it’s always been unbelievable and I think we’ve done a great job of changing the image. Now we have facilities that match the care,” said Thomas j. Quatroche, President and CEO of ECMC.



Healthcare workers say this new facility gives them the ability to continue to provide the best care and help people through some of the most difficult times.

