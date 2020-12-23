ECMC receives over sixteen hundred meals for Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The pandemic has forced frontline workers away from their families for almost 10 months, and the holidays will be similar for many. BlueCross and BlueShield of Western New York, along with Osteria 166, Stock The Freezer, and Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, donated over sixteen hundred meals for employees at E.C.M.C.

Julie Snyder, of BlueCross and BlueShield of Western New York, says they wanted to find a way to show their appreciation for all the people they’ve helped.

“We can think of no better way to do it, than to make sure on Christmas Day all of the dedicated staff here get an amazing meal.”

There are different organizations that help feed frontline workers. Check out the links below to donate!

WNY Feed the Frontline

Stock The Freezer