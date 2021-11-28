ECMC updates patient visitation guidelines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Medical Center updated patient visitation guidelines Sunday due to an increasing volume of patients and extended emergency room wait times with an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Because of this, ECMC is implementing new guidelines to its visitation policy starting Monday. The hospital says it’s in an effort to protect its patients, visitors and staff against the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, elective surgeries that were postponed in September will remain suspended indefinitely.

ECMC urges anyone experiencing mild symptoms to first consult with their primary care physician or visit an urgent care location.