ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another eight people have died from COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the county’s total coronavirus death count to 115 as of Friday afternoon.

The county now has a total of 2,023 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted in a tweet that just over half of the deaths occurred in people in the 80 and up age range.

50.4% of all deaths have occurred in the 80+ age range.

