Elderly man struck, killed in McKinley Mall parking lot

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a car crash in the McKinley Mall parking lot Saturday.

Hamburg Police say around 11:54 am, a 51- year -old man from West Seneca was driving north on the mall’s Ring Road and struck several curbs before hitting a parked car in the Savers lot. That car then hit a 77-year-old man from Hamburg.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver was taken away in an ambulance for non- life threatening injuries

Police say that the driver may have suffered a medical event which led to the crash.

