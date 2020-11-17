Ellicottville Brewing Company opens new taqueria

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new restaurant is coming just in time for the holidays in the heart of downtown Ellicottville .

Ellicottville Brewing Company announced its newest venture EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria featuring authentic Mexican cuisine. The restaurant is near its Monroe St. Brewery.

“Mexico was the missing culinary component in Ellicottville,” said EBC owner, Peter Kreinheder “Ironically, taquerias make up one of the fastest-growing restaurant segments in the U.S.”

The restaurant will also feature craft beers from the Hudson Valley and Five Boroughs of New York City, that are hard to find in Western New York. There will be several Mexican style beers brewed for this location.

Ellicottville Brewing Company Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays. the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening Friday, November 20.