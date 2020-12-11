Elmwood Avenue’s Sole Man is getting ready to expand into women’s boutique

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Brian Gavigan has been repairing shoes, luggage, and bags at his shop on Elmwood Avenue for almost five years.

Dec. 12 marks the five-year anniversary of Sole Man (565 Elmwood Ave.), a cobbler shop which also sells refurbished and new men’s high-quality shoes, jackets, and accessories.

“I wanted to bring to Buffalo a bit of a men’s haberdashery- a throwback to tradition and quality,” Gavigan said. “The community has been great- I couldn’t have found a better location.”

Despite the pandemic, Sole Man is still kicking- in fact, Gavigan is expanding his operation to the space next door for a women’s boutique.

“We’re going to turn it into a really nice, well-appointed boutique of women’s shoes- heels, boots, flats,” Gavigan said. “There’s a little bar area for complimentary wine and coffee, a nice couch, possibly VIP service if there’s something small that needs to be fixed, I can do it while you wait.”

The new space, which was formerly occupied by a salon, also fetaures another entrance off of Anderson Place and a porch area. Gavigan says he’s open to the idea of holding private parties there.

Sole Mate will be connected to Sole Man through a door, and customers will be able to get a view into Gavigan’s workshop from the boutique.

“I really think its going to be something unique- not just to Buffalo, but to anywhere,” Gavigan added.

Gavigan jumped into the shoe repair business in 2015, after leaving his career in marketing.

Five years later, he has won cobbling awards, and says the global shoe repair community has embraced him.

“The trade I think is coming back,” Gavigan said. “Part of what attracted me to the trade was not just taking an old shoe and making it new again, but taking an old trade and making it new again. “

You can find Sole Man’s hours of operation here.