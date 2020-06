BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Perks Cafe on Elmwood is closing for good.



Owner Bob Newman blames financial losses due to the pandemic and what he’s calling “negativity in the community and prevalent anti-business attitude.”



News 4 reported former Perks employees were trying to unionize.



They accused Newman of illegal union-busting tactics and filed a complaint with the national labor relations board.



Perks’ parent company eventually reached a settlement and agreed to obey the law.

