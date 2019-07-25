Emergency drill in Buffalo’s Medical Corridor a first of its kind

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were in or around Buffalo’s Medical Corridor today, you probably saw and heard a lot of commotion. This was just a drill but a very important one.

A simulated bomb went off in the loading dock of Jacobs School of Medical around 10 a.m. Thursday. Part of Washington Street closed until 2:30 p.m. for another drill.

The building evacuated and crisis actors, decked out in makeup made to look like blood, laid on the ground pretending to be injured. Soon after, police chased the pretend suspect down the street.

While the University at Buffalo has done several drills like this in the past on its North Campus, this is the first if it’s kind here in an urban setting on Buffalo’s medical corridor.

“It’s really important for us to work with our community partners outside a conference room and kind of do it for real. Practice as if it was happening for real,” said Jay Roorbach, University at Buffalo’s emergency manager.

University Police and Buffalo Police and Fire were just a few of several agencies involved

Organizers say the goal is to be prepared for an actual emergency and help all agencies successfully work together.