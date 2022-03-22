NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many North Buffalo residents are still missing Emily’s Restaurant after it closed in December.

The owner announced they’d be closing their doors due to his health issues but now, another family is ready to bring it back.

Emily’s has been a staple here on Hertel for more than 30 years. The new owners plan to keep the menu items everybody knows and loves while adding their own flair.

Rachael and Steven Dominguez moved to Buffalo in July in search of a community where they could raise their family.

Both have more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and it’s always been their dream to open one of their own.

They ate at Emily’s a couple of times and the third time they planned to go, it was closed.

“The previous owner, Sam, he had injured his back so he had to retire so I was like why don’t we just call them up,” said Steven. “We called and we really connected and he offered us a great deal we could not pass up.”

Since then, they’ve been working on making the place their own while still keeping the charm they love about it.

“It just felt really familiar, the food was really good, and it was run by a husband and his wife,” he said. “We’re keeping the name to show we’re honoring that tradition.”

“We want that coziness of going to your grandma’s house to have breakfast or lunch,” Rachael said. “All the regulars can come in and have their own personal mug we keep their on the shelf.”

They plan to keep the breakfast staples and add some of their own recipes for people to try.

“I have a revolutionary sandwich we’re gonna put on there that everybody gets to try.”

They started a GoFundMe to help cover other expenses to get things off the ground but said they couldn’t have done this without the deal Sam gave them.

“Sam has let us know that he will be here, so you’ll probably catch him here with his friends and probably pouring coffee still,” Rachael said.

“This has been a dream of ours for a very long time and we feel like Buffalo’s the perfect place to make it happen,” said Steven.

They have a tentative open date of April 9 but they said they will definitely be open by mid-April.

They plan to have a grand opening ribbon cutting in May.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.