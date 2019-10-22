ER nurses train for more convenient pediatric care

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local hospital hopes to offer more convenient pediatric care in Niagara County. Nurses had hands-on emergency trauma training Tuesday morning at Mount St. Mary’s in Lewiston.

In a crowded emergency room at Mount St. Mary’s hospital, nurses are checking vitals and assessing what’s wrong with a young patient.

“Especially when it’s a child, it gets everybody’s emotions high and everybody comes to the bedside to help,” said Brad Sprague, a nurse with STAT team at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

But this is just a training — with a dummy patient.

It’s a partnership between ER nurses and doctors at mount st mary’s and the STAT team at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“I think to improve the quality of care we have to go to the experts and that’s Oishei so the more that we can get and gain the knowledge, the better off we’ll be,” said Kadie Curry, ER Director at Mount St. Mary’s.

The STAT team trains with the staff a few times a year giving real life scenarios, both medical and trauma.

“They assessed the child and determined that the patient had an infection going on that led to a severe illness of sepsis,” said Sprague.

Nurses say the majority of pediatric patients can be treated at Mount St. Mary’s, but others that need other treatment or evaluation are taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. That’s why they say trainings like this are so important.

“We don’t see a huge pediatric population here, but we do see pediatric patients and typically when they come here, especially by ambulance, they’re going to be probably unstable because they came to closest hospital. So they want to make sure our staff is comfortable in taking care of pediatric patients,” said Emily Rowles, EMS liaison for Catholic Health.

CJ Urlaub says with Oishei being farther away, those minutes during an emergency matter.

“In the winter, at night on a rainy day, night, it makes it difficult to really take that drive, it can be a half hour away,” said CJ Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s.

He says these trainings can give families comfort that they’re receiving the best care closer to home.