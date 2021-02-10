Erie and Niagara County leaders weigh in on Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’

(WIVB)– President Biden is calling it the American Rescue Plan which government officials across the country have said is absolutely needed to avoid drastic cutbacks in spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As you might expect, the City of Buffalo gets the biggest benefit here in Western New York.

Some call it a bailout, but governments on all levels have had to shell out millions of dollars to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time, tax revenues have fallen exponentially.

“So it is not a bailout, it is basically as the plan calls it, it is a rescue plan for the country, to get people back to work, to put people back to work who were laid off–like we, unfortunately, had to lay people off–and to give our economy the opportunity to rebuild itself.” Mark Poloncarz, (D) Erie County Executive

Of the $350 billion the American Rescue Plan is calling for the state of New York would receive $12.6 billion. Erie County would get $180-million and Niagara County would be in line for $41-million.

“We’ve done kind of the hard part of doing the cuts. These things, I think would maybe open up opportunities to provide relief potentially to businesses and things like that have been hit very hard by the pandemic.” Richard Andres, (R) Niagara County Legislator

But the big winner, if the American Rescue Plan goes through as is, would be the City of Buffalo. It would receive $324-million to cover all of the losses past present and future due to the pandemic.

“The pandemic, certainly, and the challenges that it created were unprecedented, and this will give the city the ability to not only get back on track but move beyond even where we were before the pandemic.” Mayor Byron Brown, (D) Buffalo

The American Rescue Plan is the product of weeks of negotiations, and Congressman Brian Higgins is confident those figures he released today will stand.

Lawmakers are predicting passage in a few weeks, then it would have to go to the Senate, and the president’s desk.