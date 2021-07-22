Erie Co. Fire Chief calls for more volunteer firefighters across Western New York

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In addition to being the Fire Chief with Seneca Hose Co. 1 in West Seneca, Josh Myers is also the state fire instructor and lead instructor for his class of 18 volunteer firefighters.
Since the pandemic, he noticed a decline in volunteer applicants and urges all Western New Yorkers to consider completing volunteer firefighter training as a way to better serve the community.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, watch the video above and check out their website here.
