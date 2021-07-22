Erie Co. Fire Chief calls for more volunteer firefighters across Western New York

Local News

by: , @thejhaswilliams

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In addition to being the Fire Chief with Seneca Hose Co. 1 in West Seneca, Josh Myers is also the state fire instructor and lead instructor for his class of 18 volunteer firefighters.

Since the pandemic, he noticed a decline in volunteer applicants and urges all Western New Yorkers to consider completing volunteer firefighter training as a way to better serve the community.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, watch the video above and check out their website here.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now