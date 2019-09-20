Erie Co. Sheriff internally investigating incident where inmate was found unresponsive in cell

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Tim Howard will internally investigate an incident where an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell at the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Officials tell News 4 the inmate died by apparent suicide early Friday afternoon.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly after the lunchtime lockdown.

Emergency personnel responded immediately and initiated live-saving measures.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Forensic Mental Health were actively following the inmate after being admitted to the facility for a parole violation on August 1.

The incident was reported to the NYS Commission of Correction and is currently under investigation.