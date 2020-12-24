Erie County Auto Bureaus in Cheektowaga, Tonawanda will be closed Saturday due to weather

(WIVB) – The Erie County Auto Bueaus in Cheektowaga and Tonawanda will be closed to the public on Saturday due to the anticipated winter storm.

Customers with previously scheduled appointments were notified by email and asked to

reschedule their appointments at a later date by going to www.erie.gov/clerk/autobureau.

All offices are currently accepting next-day appointments. Those with CDL or permit test appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

“My concern is to keep the public off the roads in the early morning when driving conditions

may be most hazardous and when we have the majority of our appointments,” stated Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns. “In addition, due to current COVID-19 concerns and social distancing protocols, we do not want to our offices to be over crowded with stranded motorists.”

