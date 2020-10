ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A total of 22,869 ballots were cast on the fifth day of early voting on Wednesday.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, 92,885 ballots have been cast in Erie County since early voting began on Saturday- compared to 26,514 during the entire nine days of early voting in the 2019.

The five-day combined early voting total constitutes 14.7% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

